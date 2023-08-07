Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Merimbula Rotary hands over inclusive carousel to Bega Valley Shire Council

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The handover event of the new allabilities carousel at Spencer Park. Picture supplied
The handover event of the new allabilities carousel at Spencer Park. Picture supplied

A new all abilities carousel at Spencer Park was formally handed over Bega Valley Shire Council on Saturday, August 5 following its installation by the Rotary Club of Merimbula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.