Bulldogs one step closer to grand final after Tathra victory

The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs are through to the qualifying finals after a strong victory over Tathra at the weekend.
The major semi final, between second and third on the 2023 season ladder, was played on the Bulldogs' home turf at Pambula.
Toroa Rapana crossed in just the third minute to get the game underway, and Joseph Elton in the ninth, the Bulldogs leading from start to finish in the 34-16 victory over the Sea Eagles.
Just 20 minutes into the game and the home side were up 18-0, before the Sea Eagles began to find their feet to get two tries of their own.
Then, just before the half-time siren sounded a scuffle broke out with all the players rushing in. After the referees conferred, both the Tathra centre Declan Bower-Scott and Merimbula halfback Brooklyn Herewini were sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes each.
James Bower-Scott was able to slot the resulting penalty goal to head to the break down 18-12, but with some momentum at the Sea Eagles' backs.
However, it was again all the Bulldogs' way early in the second half, with a try to Grant Moon four minutes in and one apiece to Luke Rixon and Hank Jennedy before Tathra winger Cody Preo could snatch one back.
The result sees Merimbula-Pambula through to face Eden this coming weekend with a spot in the grand final up for grabs.
Team manager Roger Foote said the Dogs would be focusing on recovery this week at training and making sure to "get into the right head space".
"All the hard work's been done at this point, they've put in the hard yards," he said.
"Eden is a good team. We'll look at the film and make adjustments if needed, but worrying about the opposition is not a good practice.
"You can't control what they do - we can only control what we do ourselves."
Foote said Eden always had a good turnout and vocal crowd "which is fun - it's classic rugby league".
Meanwhile Tathra will get another opportunity to continue in the finals series when they take on Narooma.
The Devils won the hard way, with an epic against the Snowy River Bears that ended with a golden point field goal after 98 minutes.
Locked at 32-all at full time, the teams went into 10 minutes of extra time.
When Nathan Deaves crossed for a try two minutes into the extra period it was looking good for the visitors.
However, Liam Rankin's 89th minute try and Brendon Tauki's conversion equaliser right on the siren had the Bears' home crowd on their feet.
The golden point tussle lasted a further eight minutes before Narooma's Clint Wright found the space and line for his game-winning field goal, 39-38.
The winner of Eden and Merimbula will earn the first spot in the grand final.
Then it will be the loser of that game to play the winner of Narooma v Tathra for the second.
Schedule to be confirmed.
