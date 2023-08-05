How far can you go for country cancer patients? Can Assist launches new fundraiser

Cancer patients living in regional and remote areas across Australia face the extra financial and personal burden of travelling great distances to access cancer treatment but with Can Assist's up-coming fundraiser, anyone can jump in to help make a difference.
As Leeton based cancer patient Leonie James said, "$1,200 in accommodation, food, transport, taxis... I just didn't have that kind of money".
In the month of August, Can Assist will be running a state-wide online fundraising event, dubbed 'Can Do the Distance', which encourages the broader communities to raise money and help cancer patients by getting involved in a sport activity or challenge of their choosing.
Proudly sponsored by Essential Energy, the fundraiser aims to highlight the distances country cancer patients must travel for treatment and care, whilst raising awareness that Can Assist is there to help cancer patients at a time, when they need it most.
Those interested to get involved and raise money can walk, swim, run or choose a challenge of their choice to join the Can Assist fundraiser motto of going the "distance and joining us in improving access to life saving treatment".
Tumut resident Chris Bowles has teamed up with friends Grace and Alistair Page to run from Tumut Hospital to Wagga Hospital on August 26, to raise money and awareness about the distance cancer patients of his town must travel to for treatment.
The distance is 110km, just one way, travel for cancer treatment is commonly 5 days a week for up to 6 weeks or more - which would add up to 6,600 km every six weeks.
"We aim to help Can Assist reduce this burden for as many people as was can by raising funds to help," Mr Bowles said.
You can find out more about the Can Assist Bega Valley and Eurobodalla branches online via their websites.
Their vision is that every country community, family, and individual have equitable access to cancer care and support services.
Can Assist branches receive no government funding and therefore is entirely reliant on public support to continue supporting cancer patients in their areas.
