Pambula Public School was buzzing with excitement last Friday with the school's annual Book Fair Parade.
Teacher librarian Karen Tarpey (aka Mothball from Diary of a Wombat) said it was one of the highlights of the school year.
Students and teachers all dressed up as their favourite book characters and the creativity of the costumes on the day was exceptional.
"It was wonderful to see the students so excited about the day and to have so many parents at the school to enjoy the parade and to celebrate and share in the love of books and reading for pleasure," Ms Tarpey said.
The books available for purchase on the day were from Collins Booksellers Merimbula to ensure that proceeds remained in the area to support a local business.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
