Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Sapphire Coast Drive speed limit to drop to 80kmh at Kalaru

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The speed limit on a section of Sapphire Coast Drive is to be reduced this month, with driver safety cited as the reason.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.