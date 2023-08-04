The speed limit on a section of Sapphire Coast Drive is to be reduced this month, with driver safety cited as the reason.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said from August 17, the speed limit on a two kilometre stretch of the busy thoroughfare south of Tathra Road at Kalaru will drop from 100kmh to 80kmh .
"The community requested Transport initiate the review of this speed zone to ensure safety and consistency in the area," the spokesperson said.
"Due to the high crash rate along Sapphire Coast Drive, the speed limit on this two-kilometre stretch will be reduced to 80kmh.
"Speeding is the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW so it's important motorists are aware of the changed speed limit and follow the road rules."
Transport for NSW said that in NSW, speeding contributed to 41 per cent of road fatalities and 24 per cent of serious injuries from road crashes each year.
"Speeding increases both the risk of a crash happening, as well as the likelihood of death or serious injury," the spokesperson said.
"Going just 5kmh over the speed limit in a 60kmh zone, on average, doubles your crash risk."
Message boards will be on site at Tathra Road and Sapphire Coast Drive to notify motorists of the changed speed limit.
