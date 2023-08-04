Bega District News
Good News

Homelessness Week free meals, health checks at Sapphire Community Projects in Bega

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 4 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:00am
To mark National Homelessness Week, a Bega support organisation is planning several activities for the community.

Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

