To mark National Homelessness Week, a Bega support organisation is planning several activities for the community.
Sapphire Community Pantry and Ricky's Place have many customers who are experiencing both food insecurity and "rooflessness", Sapphire Community Projects founder Christine Welsh said.
"They might not all be living on the streets, but they are living in unsatisfactory housing, insecure housing, escaping domestic violence, or couch-surfing," Ms Welsh said.
"Ill-health, including poor dental hygiene, frequently goes hand-in-hand with homelessness and poverty."
"To that end, this coming Monday, August 7, at Ricky's Place between 12 and 2pm, we will be offering free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, along with health information for our diners," she said.
The testing will be carried out by Sue Mackinnon of Bega Valley Medical Practice, and her daughter, a fourth-year medical student.
In addition, each diner will receive a goody bag of soap, shampoo, shavers, mouth wash and sanitiser from the pantry, as well as dental products courtesy of the Bega Valley dentists and denture clinics.
Staff from Mission Australia and other services will also be in attendance to provide advice and assistance.
Then on Thursday, August 9, from 11am to 2pm at the Sapphire Community Pantry a free barbecue will be running, and again there will be goody bags handed out.
Ricky's Place and the Sapphire Community Pantry are open to everyone in the community, not just those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.
Ricky's Place is an inclusive café providing meals, free or by donation, every Monday, from 12-2pm.
It's located at the Bega Anglican Church, 12 Church St.
Health checks on August 7 will run from 12-2pm. Lunch served from 12.30pm.
The Sapphire Community Pantry free barbecue is on August 10, 11am to 2pm, at 2 Peden St, Bega.
For further information or to join the organisation's volunteers, go to www.sapphirecommunity.org.au
