Moving to the country has made me more observant

Have you ever had the opportunity to see the pace a fire reaches as it sprints effortlessly up a hill, or witnessed a crowning fire where the flames ascend from the ground into the bushland canopy and spread at a ferocious pace?
I haven't, not in person anyway.
But as I sat at the NSW Rural Fire Service Bega HQ this week to complete my media accreditation allowing me to report at firegrounds, my jaw dropped in shock as I watched the television screen that flickered with examples.
Even though I grew up living alongside the bush on Sydney's North Shore, I was never deeply worried during fire season, nor did I stress if I ever needed to drive during ridiculous hours of the morning since kangaroos and wombats were never a threat.
Seeing helicopters hover over the sports field metres from my childhood home was an exciting thing, never one that sparked negative thoughts.
As a child, I remember sitting in the passenger seat of my grandmother's car, probably a custard tart within reach, as we made the drive home to her place.
As we turned off the main road, I noticed a fire in the local bushland, and without a moment's hesitation, I mentioned it to Granny, who, upon arriving home, called Triple Zero to report it.
Recently, I was driving home from having a yarn with a friend from Wallaga Lake, and my timing got away from me, the sun was dropping quickly and I still had to get to Merimbula.
As I approached a bend in the road near Quaama, smoke was thick across the highway, and paired with the dimming light it became difficult to see.
Looking to my left, I saw large flames at the base of a hill on a property, similar to what I had witnessed in Jellat, Millingandi, and again in Pambula - the smoking remnants on farmland or the blazing bonfires of excess materials.
Due to my lack of understanding of rural life, I assumed it had been started, on purpose, by landholders looking to burn off. But assuming is dangerous, and asking questions is important.
After speaking with the RFS, I now know I should call Triple Zero (000) if I see an unattended fire in the landscape.
Driving home late from the city only required me to keep my eyes open and pay attention to other drivers on the road.
Since moving to the Sapphire Coast, I have had to become extra observant in all facets of life, from understanding bushfires to driving at dawn and dusk.
(And also understanding why all those roos and wombats lining our roads are spray painted!)
- James Parker, ACM journalist
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
