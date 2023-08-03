After six weeks of epic musical battles, including some of the South Coast's hottest acts, the Hotel Australasia is ready to host the grand final of its Battle of The Bands.
Vying for the top honours will be five weekly winners and two wildcard entries.
READ ALSO:
The two wildcard bands are Kara Coen and the Fireflies and Flavah. They will join weekly winners, Strutt, Al Watts Blues Band, White Noise, Petrol Bomb and Salt, who will appear in the order listed.
At stake is a $10,000 prize package consisting of $5000 cash from the Hotel Australasia and a $5000 album recording package with Bear Mountain Production, Ricky Bloomfield's studio.
There will be three judges, Simon Daly, of the Wanderer festival, Ricky Bloomfield and sound engineer Gary Williams.
The event is expected to run until 10pm. Tickets are $20 at Humanitix.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.