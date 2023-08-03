On Friday, July 28, students at St Patrick's Primary School Bega participated in a full day of activities to celebrate NAIDOC Week 2023, with a theme of 'For Our Elders'.
Throughout the day, the school welcomed Elders from the local community, along with Lumen Christi and other past St Pat's students to help ensure the day ran smoothly.
Students from K-6 participated in a rotation of activities, including boomerang and spear throwing, taste testing of kangaroo and crocodile, dance, mural painting, storytelling from our Elders and creating portraits.
The school community said it was a wonderful celebration of culture and diversity.
