Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Two songs that are considered to be Australian national anthems are Khe Sanh and Working Class Man. This is Chisel/Barnes. Cold Chisel songs have made their mark in Australian history as some of the best to ever come out of Australia pub rock. Anthems such as Flame Trees, Bow River, Choir Girl, Cheap Wine and of course Khe Sanh. The list of Chisel classics goes on and on. The Last Stand Chisel Barnes Show is coming to Bermagui. It has been touring Australia since 1990 and the current line up has been doing it for more than 20 years, making it the longest running Chisel Barnes Show in Australia. This is a night not to miss. Tickets on sale now $35. August 19, 8pm until late in the Bermagui Country Club Auditorium.