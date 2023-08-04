Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Four Seasons
From July 21
An exhibition presented by the Monday Group from Bega Valley Arts & Crafts Society opens at Spiral Gallery Bega on Friday 5pm. All welcome. This year each artist has included four works that show their own interpretation of the four seasons. Artists include Margaret Brown, Pat Branham, Ray Hamilton, Graeme Krake, Lorna Klapka, Sam Lockhart, Diana Winter and Kathy Zonneveld. New members are welcome. Contact Graeme Krake 0410 411 926. Spiral Gallery is at 47 Church St Bega. Open Mon-Fri 10am-4pm, Sat 10-1pm. www.spiralgallery.org.au
Fling's farewell
August 5
Fling Physical Theatre is bidding farewell to the Bega Indoor Stadium with a new performance including several short works. The stadium has been the dance company's home since 2009, but it's now moved into a new and improved space in Bega. The Stadium's Last Hurrah is on from 5.30pm on Saturday, Bega Indoor Stadium. Tickets via www.flingphysicaltheatre.com.au
Free audio storytelling workshops
August 5 & 12
Bega Valley Shire Library's is offering free audio storytelling workshops at Quaama on Saturday August 5 and Candelo on Saturday August 12. Running from 10.30am to 12pm the workshops will allow individuals to learn from Craig Garrett, a podcaster and award-winning community radio journalist. The workshops are the part of the library's COVID oral histories project, Talking Together: our stories, our history, our home. To secure your sport visit begavalley.events.mylibrary.digital/series or call the library on (02) 6499 2127.
River rehab
August 7
Bega River and Wetlands Landcare group (BRAWL) is having a working bee on Monday to continue the revegetation of Spenco Lagoon. Planting lomandra, pruning mature plantings, and removing weeds like thistles, turkey rhubarb and blackberry. Meet at the end of Gipps St, Bega, 9.30am-12.30pm. Bring gardening gloves, drink bottle, sturdy footwear and sun-smart clothing. Morning tea at 11am - bring something to share.
Words and Music
Eden Library, August 9
Words and Music is a fun, free and relaxed event featuring a book chat, musical performance and a delicious morning tea. Before the event read 'When We Were Birds' by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo so you can take part in the book chat. There are plenty of copies available at the library, and the eAudiobook is available on BorrowBox. Even if you haven't read the book, come anyway and enjoy the fun! This month, talented singer Tracy Hardwick will take the stage. 10.30am-12pm.
Sparrows of Kabul Concert
August 12
No one will ever forget the footage of people clinging to a US Airforce carrier as it left Kabul Airport in August 2021. Diplomat and songwriter Fred Smith was part of the Australian team working from Kabul Airport to get former Australian government staff and thousands of others through the human logjam at the airport's gates and out of Afghanistan as the Taliban entered Kabul and seized control of the country. Mr Smith has written a show, Sparrows of Kabul, that offers his personal account of the whole Australian experience in Afghanistan. Buy tickets to see Mr Smith and his band perform Sparrows of Kabul at 3pm on Saturday, August 12, at the Cobargo School of Arts Hall. Tickets are on sale at www.iwannaticket.com.au/event/fred-smith-sparrows-of-kabul-concert-MjkyMjA
River Walk
August 13
The Atlas of Life and the Bega River and Wetlands Landcare group (BRAWL) will run a botanist-led "walk, record and ID" session at the Bega River Reserve. Jackie Miles will guide everyone on plant ID and Atlas members will be on hand to help people use iNaturalist. After a tuition in how to use iNaturalist, practice your new skills in the beautiful Bega River Reserve. Sunday, August 13, 11am-1.30pm at Bega River Reserve (picnic area at Auckland St end) Register at atlasoflife.org.au/2023-national-science-week/
Games and pizza
Eden Library, August 18
Challenge your friends to a board game battle. Try out Codenames, Wingspan, Werewolf, UNO Flip and more (or bring your own). Instructions and pizza provided. 5.30-7.30pm, 12 to 18 years old. $5 per person (book online).
Last Stand Chisel Barnes Show
August 19
Two songs that are considered to be Australian national anthems are Khe Sanh and Working Class Man. This is Chisel/Barnes. Cold Chisel songs have made their mark in Australian history as some of the best to ever come out of Australia pub rock. Anthems such as Flame Trees, Bow River, Choir Girl, Cheap Wine and of course Khe Sanh. The list of Chisel classics goes on and on. The Last Stand Chisel Barnes Show is coming to Bermagui. It has been touring Australia since 1990 and the current line up has been doing it for more than 20 years, making it the longest running Chisel Barnes Show in Australia. This is a night not to miss. Tickets on sale now $35. August 19, 8pm until late in the Bermagui Country Club Auditorium.
Far South Film Festival
August 19
Now in its fourth year, the Far South Film Festival features films made by regional filmmakers telling their stories and showcasing their regions. It is a festival of films, fun and culture in Merimbula on Saturday, August 19. Two sessions of screenings will be shown at the Picture Show Man with a Q&A by filmmakers and others, drinks and the Awards Ceremony at nearby The Twyford. Tickets for screenings, festival drinks and awards here. for screenings, festival drinks and awards here.
Threatened species
Eden Library, August 31
Join local ecologist Andrew Morrison from National Parks and Wildlife to hear about the glossy black cockatoo and other threatened species. Learn about how citizen scientists can get involved in supporting this beautiful cockatoo. Children and families are welcome and can get hands-on with a simple nature craft activity. Free to attend, from 10.30am.
Panboola: Renewal exhibition
September 2 - 20
Come and see the colourful new works of local artist Hilary Peterson featured in Spiral Gallery, which explore the reclaimed diverse estuarine and freshwater wetland area, Panboola, in Pambula. The exhibition also pays tribute to the importance of the local community and the ecological contribution many volunteers have made to ensure the longevity of the world through nurturing this habitat.
