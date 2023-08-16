Bega District News
She Narooma finalist in The Australian Rural Business Awards

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 8:30am
Tania and Leighanne Patterson run She and Drift & Fossick in Bermagui, as well as She Narooma which was a finalist in The Australian Rural Business Awards. Picture by Marion Williams
Far South Coast boutique She Fashion Narooma cares so much for its customers that an appreciative customer entered the store into The Australian Rural Business Awards.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

