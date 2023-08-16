Far South Coast boutique She Fashion Narooma cares so much for its customers that an appreciative customer entered the store into The Australian Rural Business Awards.
Owner Leighanne Patterson and daughter Tania were caught unawares when they learnt they were finalists and could only guess someone entered on their behalf.
Three generations work in the store because Tania's 19-year old daughter also helps out in their two She fashion boutiques in Narooma and Bermagui and homewares and gift shop Drift & Fossick in Bermagui.
Both Leighanne and Tania had retail experience in Sydney.
On moving to Bermagui, Leighanne wanted something to keep her occupied so bought She store in Bermagui in September 2017.
"Then I went crazy," Leighanne said.
By October 2018 she had bought and refurbished the homewares store next door.
"We learnt so many of customers were coming from Narooma so I opened there."
She Narooma opened on December 27, 2018.
"We had no plans. It just unfolded."
Leighanne loves the way the strip of shops on the 'flat' in Narooma has evolved with a bustling café and popular coffee shop, refurbished IGA and another fashion boutique.
"That is what creates a hub."
Yet the astute businesswoman doesn't set sales goals or budgets for staff.
Her priorities are good customer service where nothing is a problem and making people happy.
Tania shares her mother's philosophy.
"It isn't about the sales but my customers," Tania said.
If she detects a customer is feeling low she will slip in a little gift and write a message at the bottom of the docket.
Over the years they have come to know who their customers are and who they are buying for so locals keep the stores ticking over while tourists provide an injection that enables them to employ their four casual staff year-round instead of being seasonal.
It therefore hasn't been easy since the disruption of the Black Summer bushfire period led to "massive losses".
Tania said campaigns like Buy from the Bush, Spend with Us and Empty Esky "really helped get people here and we recovered our losses. Then it was COVID".
They are getting through another difficult time for 'discretionary' retail by keeping prices affordable and having something for everybody.
Care and generosity continue to shine through.
"There are five female fashion stores in Bermagui and we support each other, doing our Christmas shopping with them," Tania said.
"We try to support small local businesses."
