The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs will head into this weekend's major semi-final refreshed and at full strength.
After a strong showing all season, the Bulldogs finished in equal first spot on the Group 16 ladder, just edged out by Eden for the minor premiership based on a slightly better for and against.
The final standings mean the Bulldogs earned the right to host the major semi this coming weekend, to be played against the third-placed Tathra Sea Eagles.
As the minor premier, Eden gets a week off before returning to take on the winner of this game, with a place in the 2023 grand final on offer to the victor.
Bulldogs first grade team manager and publicity officer Roger Foote said their game against Tathra was sure to be a thriller.
He said everyone was refreshed after a bye in the final round.
"Eden defeated us in that final game, but with the week off we've bounced back and have a full healthy squad. Everyone's feeling very positive," Foote said.
"The bye came at a good time. We took a few niggling injuries into the game against Eden, but the week off clears all that up.
"It is handy, but in saying that we do enjoy playing every week. Missing games can mean you lose a little team gelling."
Another positive heading into this weekend's final was the club's under 18s claiming the minor premiership.
"We will have our young 18s available as they have the week off now," Foote said.
"The first few weeks of the season we were relying on up to six of the under 18s to play first grade due to unavailabilities.
"There have been big strong efforts from the young fellas and some look like they've been playing firsts for years.
"We do a lot of training together as a club - the ladies league-tag, reserves and 18s. It means there's a good bond through the club and it helps with the transition to the higher grades."
Foote said Merimbula rated Tathra highly as a young and fast team.
"We really like Tathra. They play a good brand of football.
"We only played them once this season and got the better of them. It should be a good fast game."
In this coming weekend's other semi, fourth-placed Snowy River will play fifth-placed Narooma, although the final schedule is yet to be confirmed.
