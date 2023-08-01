Merimbula Water Dragons held a morning tea to wish Australian representative Gill McCallum good luck prior to her departure for the World Dragon Boat Championships in Thailand as a member of the Australian Auroras.
It is Gill's second time representing Australia and previously she had to do her on water training in Sydney.
However this time its been at Moruya with Canberra and Nature Coast paddlers who are in the Australian team and also at Merimbula.
"I've been lucky that this time I didn't have to go to Sydney each week. Merimbula Water Dragons are now at a level where the whole club can support me. Paddling in the area is getting stronger," Gill said.
She said Merimbula Water Dragons and Moruya's Nature Coast had benefitted from having paddlers go to the Auroras' training sessions at Moruya which helped bring up their level.
Gill has used the Monday evening training sessions at Merimbula to continue her preparation for the world championships.
"We've used the same intensity but not for as long a period of time," Gill said.
