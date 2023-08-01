Bega District News
Merimbula Water Dragons supports their Aussie representative

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 1 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:23am
Members of Merimbula Water Dragons with Australian representative Gill McCallum. Picture by Denise Dion
Merimbula Water Dragons held a morning tea to wish Australian representative Gill McCallum good luck prior to her departure for the World Dragon Boat Championships in Thailand as a member of the Australian Auroras.

