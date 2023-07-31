There have been sighs of relief among residents of Merimbula's Ocean Drive, after a DA for the construction of 59 residential apartments, was been officially withdrawn by the applicant.
The proposed development of 59 homes was made up of 27 townhouses and 32 apartments divided into three areas or blocks.
The DA for land on Arthur Kaine Drive, opposite the northern end of Merimbula Airport caused outcry by local residents concerned about the increase in height limits and also the amount of traffic generated from the development.
READ ALSO:
The developer Canberra-based developer Prasun Banerjee through his company SHC MU3 Pty Ltd then revisited the plan to change the orientation of some buildings. However residents said the plan did not address traffic management concerns.
There was a feeling that if the development was to go ahead, the entrance should be drom Arthur Kaine Drive rather than the much smaller Ocean Drive.
The development was to be determined by the Southern Regional Planning Panel (SRPP) after Bega Valley Shire Council sold the 2.54 acre block of land for $2.5m in June 2021 to Mr Banerjee's company.
Bega Valley Shire Council planning services manager, Cecily Hancock said following the initial assessment, the applicant had taken the decision to review the design in light of various considerations raised during the assessment process.
"It is expected that a new development application will be resubmitted in the near future," Ms Hancock said.
"During this time, we are actively reaching out to all individuals and groups who submitted their valuable feedback and opinions concerning the initial DA to inform them of the withdrawal.
"In the event of a new DA submission, council will initiate the public consultation process and notify adjoining and adjacent landowners, enabling them to engage constructively in the process," Ms Hancock told ACM.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.