It was a labour of love that took five years, Mount Darragh resident and writer Ian Fisher said as he excitedly announced the release of his first self-published novel, 'White Ghost Warrior'.
The fictional novel is set in the South East region of NSW, 200 years prior to European settlement and follows the story of a Portuguese sailor Jacque who washed ashore as the sole survivor of a shipwreck.
Mr Fisher said the story takes the reader on the young man's journey of survival as he gets "adopted" by a local Indigenous tribe.
There's also an intriguing side story that follows Jacque's father who sets out on an impossible journey to find his son.
"Portugal was one of the most powerful nations in the world in the 1600s and they travelled all over the world and were known to go to Japan for trading opportunities," he said.
"Jacque was there training and learning and it was on his way home that he and his crew got caught in a terrible storm and everything was lost."
Mr Fisher said the story then shifts to the father in Portugal who learns of his son being missing and sets out on his own journey to find him.
He encounters pirates at sea and samurai in Japan as he tries to retrace the steps of his son.
"It's sort of a cross between Castaway, The Last Samurai and Pirates of the Caribbean," Mr Fisher said.
Mr Fisher said he was very excited about the release of the novel and said the initial inspiration for the plot came about organically during his time in the quiet country life of Mt Darragh.
"The story really wrote itself, it was quite an organic process, it seemed to come to me as I wrote," he said.
Mr Fisher hoped the novel would be well received by the community and he had already begun the sequel, which he assured would be "written in quicker fashion this time".
'White Ghost Warrior' can be purchased on Amazon as a Kindle or paperback copy.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW.
