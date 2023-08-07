Bega District News
Far South Coast author Ian Fisher releases debut novel, White Ghost Warrior

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Mt Darragh author Ian Fisher has self published his first fictional novel 'White Ghost Warrior'. Picture supplied
Mt Darragh author Ian Fisher has self published his first fictional novel 'White Ghost Warrior'. Picture supplied

It was a labour of love that took five years, Mount Darragh resident and writer Ian Fisher said as he excitedly announced the release of his first self-published novel, 'White Ghost Warrior'.

