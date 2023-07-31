A series of colourful artworks featuring local flora and fauna of the Bega Valley are sure to catch the eye, but the story behind them is equally fascinating.
Bega Valley artist Hilary Peterson will be presenting her new work at Spiral Gallery Bega in September which explores the reclaimed diverse estuarine and freshwater wetland area in Pambula on the lands of the Yuin Nation.
The artworks take a particular focus on the Panboola wetlands which the artist said was the main inspiration of her artworks.
"Panboola provides important breeding and nursery areas for a large range of animals including birds, fish, invertebrates, echidna, kangaroos and roosting habitat for flying foxes," she said.
Ms Peterson also wanted her artworks to acknowledge the work volunteers, local community and conservationists, like Alexandra Seddon, who have devoted themselves to preservation and ecological efforts in the area.
"The exhibition pays tribute to the importance of the local community and the ecological contribution many volunteers have made to ensure the longevity of the world through nurturing this habitat".
The exhibition will be featured within the gallery until September 20.
The project was supported by the Joyce Spencer Textiles Fellowship.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
