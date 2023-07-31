Bega District News
Explore an artistic representation of Panboola by Hilary Peterson

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:03pm
Flora and Fauna - an artwork by Bega Valley artist Hilary Peterson which will be featured in an exhibition at Spiral Gallery, Bega in September 2023. Picture supplied
A series of colourful artworks featuring local flora and fauna of the Bega Valley are sure to catch the eye, but the story behind them is equally fascinating.

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

