Group 16 rugby league finals beckon as Eden claims minor premierships

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 31 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:30am
Eden in action against Snowy River on Sunday, July 30. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography
Eden in action against Snowy River on Sunday, July 30. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography

The Eden Tigers have claimed the 2023 minor premiership in both first grade and reserves in a spectacular season for the men in red and white.

