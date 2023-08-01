Cobargo's Lucy Allen has learnt heaps about parliamentary procedures and much more from being on The Y NSW Youth Parliament program.
Earlier this year the Year 12 Bega High School student was selected from hundreds of applicants to represent the Bega electorate.
It entailed online meetings after school and a three-day training camp at The Y's facility in Sydney in the April school holidays.
The program culminated with four days in the NSW Parliament as part of a seven-day residential camp during the July school holidays.
READ ALSO:
The 93 Year 10 to Year 12 students on the program were divided into ten committees.
Ms Allen was on the business and employment committee.
Her committee drafted a bill on prevention and protection against cyber attack for businesses.
In the training camp they split into government and opposition and decided which side sponsored the bill and which refuted it.
Ms Allen said many people knew a lot more about parliamentary procedures and roles than she did so she had to learn quickly.
"I was in the opposition and sponsoring the bill so I was lead speaker," Ms Allen said.
They debated the bill in the Legislative Chamber in front of Opposition Whip Chris Rath.
"It became a very heated and passionate debate," she said.
They voted on the amendments that government wrote to 'improve' the bill, which passed.
Then they voted on amended bill which also passed.
Ms Allen delivered a speech about the impact of urbanisation on agricultural land in front of Minister for Agriculture Adam Marshall.
She said the program opened her eyes.
"It has opened more doors for me, meeting new people and learning what areas you can go into in politics" besides being a politician.
"It was good to see other people's perspectives and what they are passionate about."
They also met NSW Governor Margaret Beazley "who was very cool".
Ms Allen enjoyed the experience although it was "intense" meeting all the program participants in an hour and it was "daunting" until she settled in.
There was also a question time while they were in Parliament and as Shadow Minister it was "intense and scary" taking questions on her bill.
She would thoroughly recommend the program for people who are into advocacy, leadership and passionate about an issue.
"You don't have to be the best debater or speaker," Ms Allen said.
"If something is important to you, don't stay silent because it won't get fixed."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.