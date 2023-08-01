Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Year 12 Cobargo student made speech to Minister for Agriculture

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 2 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobargo's Lucy Allen spoke at the NSW Parliament in Sydney in July as part of The Y NSW Youth Parliament program. Picture by Campbell Quintrell
Cobargo's Lucy Allen spoke at the NSW Parliament in Sydney in July as part of The Y NSW Youth Parliament program. Picture by Campbell Quintrell

Cobargo's Lucy Allen has learnt heaps about parliamentary procedures and much more from being on The Y NSW Youth Parliament program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.