Bega dance company Fling farewells indoor stadium home with latest performance

July 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Fling members rehearse for their latest performance - The Stadium's Last Hurrah. Picture supplied
Fling Physical Theatre is preparing to say goodbye to the Bega Indoor Stadium, with one last performance event - The Stadium's Last Hurrah - on Saturday, August 5.

