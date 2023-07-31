Fling Physical Theatre is preparing to say goodbye to the Bega Indoor Stadium, with one last performance event - The Stadium's Last Hurrah - on Saturday, August 5.
Described as a memorial and a celebration, The Stadium's Last Hurrah will feature four new works performed by the Fling company.
These include Puffer by co-artistic director Gabrielle Rose, which was recently presented at Canberra Theatre Centre as part of Gather - a showcase of original work from youth dance companies from around Australia.
All the works in the program explore the relationship to the space, reflecting the epic scale of the building.
The program also features new work from co-artistic director Rob McCredie and dance development officer Beth Lane.
The stadium has been home to Fling since 2009. Fling has already moved most of its activities to its new space at 45-47 Eden St Bega.
This will be Fling's final performance in the Bega Indoor Stadium prior to the redevelopment of the building.
In the lead up to the event, Fling is collecting stories about the history of the building, and would love to hear from anyone with stories or reflections on its value to the community.
This event will bid farewell to a space that was built by the community, and that provided space for so many young people training across both the arts and sports.
The Stadium's Last Hurrah, Saturday, August 5, Bega Indoor Stadium, 5.30pm. Tickets via www.flingphysicaltheatre.com.au
