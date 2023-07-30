Tanja's old church resonated to the sounds of Nick Cave, Dirty Three and JJ Cale as three local bands took the stage in Sunday's fundraiser concert.
Clean Energy for Eternity hosted Rock On For Tanja and Angledale on July 30, the concert raising money towards solar panels and batteries for the local Rural Fire Brigade sheds.
As the crowd milled around both inside the historic church and in the surrounding lawn and gardens, three bands pumped out tunes from the Navigate Arts stage.
Wild Awkward, Surg, and Kara Coen and the Fireflies donated their time for the cause, while donations from all those in attendance saw the total reach what was needed to get Tanja's RFS shed next in line to receive the solar power treatment.
CEFE founder Matthew Nott - also on stage with Surg - said it would take the tally to 18 sheds in the Bega Valley supplied with solar panels thanks for CEFE's community fundraising efforts since 2006.
It will also be the seventh funded since the Black Summer bushfires of 2020.
For one generous person in the crowd, the chance to contribute had been a long time coming.
Champ Gordon said in the wake of Victoria's Black Saturday bushfires, he held a big garage sale with his share house colleagues, donating "a couple of grand" to charities in the immediate aftermath.
Several years after, he moved to the Tanja area where he has made his home for the past 10 years.
"I've been carrying around a bag of coins and cash leftover," he said as he and daughter Juniper dropped the bag into CEFE's collection bucket.
"I've held on to it a long time, but this was the perfect opportunity and what it was intended for - it's come full circle."
