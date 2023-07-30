Bega District News
Bega Valley RFS sheds to score solar panels thanks to Clean Energy for Eternity concert

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 30 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:45pm
Tanja's old church resonated to the sounds of Nick Cave, Dirty Three and JJ Cale as three local bands took the stage in Sunday's fundraiser concert.

