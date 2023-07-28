Everything is wonky and wacky in the freshly painted mural on the wall of Bega Valley Meals on Wheels Co-Operative, and that's how mural artist Sam Wortelhock from Breakaway Art likes it.
She doesn't have your expected palette, but rather a baking tray that sits precariously on the edge of a step ladder, each of the 12 muffin molds filled with splatters of acrylic paints that have found their way on to the wall that has been receiving smiles from patrons.
"I love cooking, I can't bake though, that's why I put paint in it," Ms Wortelhock said with a laugh.
In the corner of the room, tins of the acrylic house paints in ruby reds, Sapphire Coast blues, Candelo golds, leap frog greens and warm orange glows, sit on top of one another.
Nestled alongside, within a shaggy, navy pet bed is an equally shaggy jack-a-poo dog named Duncan, the collaborator and the "essential ingredient and conscience of the mural," who poses for those arriving.
Having successfully secured funds through ClubGrants, Ms Wortelhock was commissioned to creatively capture the ethos of Bega Valley Meals on Wheels through the expansive wall mural.
READ ALSO:
Dave Atkins, manager of Bega Valley Meal on Wheels, said it was fantastic and brightens up the place, and the workshop with the Wednesday group helped bring forth ideas that encapsulate the histories of those who find friendship and security within Meals on Wheels.
The mural showcases unique memories for all who gaze upon the wall, from swimming in rivers to working on dairy farms, witnessing whales in Eden to fishing at Tathra Wharf, and travelling the coastline to help those who needed it most.
"When I do murals in places like this, they have the most value. It brings cheer," Ms Wortelhock said, before describing her painting which covered the previously institutional cream wall.
"One thing I've noticed about this place is that there's a lot of isolated people who come here and they gather here," she said.
"That's why [I've painted] galahs because there's a lot of laughter, [and] the flock is like birds of a feather. They come here and they meet, and they talk, and they knit."
Ms Wortelhock, who has been painting murals in the Northern Rivers for the past 20 years, recently moved to Pambula where she has purchased land to build a property, and continue her love of painting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.