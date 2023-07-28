Rough break as curse of threes strikes home

They say bad things come in threes.
Who's "they"? As I need to have words with them given the last few weeks have really brought that home for me.
Firstly, the washing machine, of which the spin cycle had been getting much louder of late, finally shook itself to death.
Then the reverse cycle air-conditioner also packed it in, again rattling and making enough noise to warrant us dealing with the cold rather than have it running.
However our troubles weren't over and fate saved the 'best' until last.
We packed up the car for a family weekend in Sydney during the recent school holidays. It was a chance to break away from the kids binge watching Netflix while I was still at work in the other room.
There was a slight noise I hadn't heard before upon taking off Friday afternoon, but not to worry. That's an issue for Monday Ben to take care of.
It was just south of Nowra at 8pm when the curse of threes struck - the engine light began to blaze and not a minute later the car joined the washing machine and air-con in shaking itself to death.
Thankfully when the engine began thumping and grinding terribly before the car then lost all power, I was able to pull off the highway into a relatively safe spot.
It turns out the timing chain had failed, and the cost of having the vehicle towed home and fixed was well beyond the value of the car - so we bid it farewell.
Clearly not the ideal family getaway I had planned, my girls understandably anxious and me wondering how on earth we could make it to a bed for the night, let alone get home safely.
Multiple phone calls later, and a sequence of lucky breaks with family and friends, saw us enjoy some time in Ulladulla (Funland with the kids of course!) before a bus ride home to a borrowed vehicle.
It may not have been the trip we had planned, but it was still an adventure for us all.
Don't "they" always say to enjoy the journey as much as the destination?
Even though there's a significant bill coming to replace a certain three items...
Here's hoping your weekend goes much smoother!
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.