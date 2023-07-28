A man has been sentenced at Batemans Bay Local Court over seven offences committed in Batemans Bay between January 1 and 4, 2023.
Kalani Joliffe-Cole, 26, appeared via video link from a Canberra correctional facility on July 24 and pleaded guilty to all charges.
The man, who according to police documents has no fixed address, was charged with two counts of intentionally or recklessly destroying or damaging property, with break and enter dwelling - house or building, giving a false name, assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty, aggravated assault with intent to take or drive a motor vehicle and larceny.
Joliffe-Cole's solicitor Adam Sumbak said the 26-year-old man was "out of control" when the offences were committed and that drugs "took full hold of him".
According to documents tendered to the court, Joliffe-Cole stole an air conditioner from Bunnings in Batemans Bay on January 1.
Two days later at 11.58pm, he approached a parked car at McDonald's in Batemans Bay and used a small object, believed to be a knife, to threaten the car's occupant.
Police documents said he allegedly yelled "I'm going to stab you" before the car's occupant exited the vehicle. Joliffe-Cole began rummaging through the car's boot as the victim began backing away.
Joliffe-Cole approached the victim, yelling "I've got a gun, I'll [expletive] shoot ya" and ordered the victim to give him the car keys.
The victim fled into nearby bushes and called emergency services. Investigators later discovered clothing and a wallet belonging to the victim at a unit on Beach Road.
About 15 minutes later, Joliffe-Cole was recorded by CCTV cameras at the Batemans Bay Car Wash on Orient Street as he attempted to open the locked door of the business and caused $1000 worth of damage to the property.
Police documents said the CCTV footage did not record vision but captured noises consistent with a car being damaged. Police allege Joliffe-Cole indented the door of a car parked on Museum Place, causing $2000 worth of damage.
The court heard he gave a false name to authorities and threatened to punch a police officer while recording Joliffe-Cole's fingerprints.
Mr Sumbak said Joliffe-Cole's offences involved no sophistication or planning and he accepts responsibility for his actions.
Magistrate Doug Dick imposed one sentence for the seven offences.
Mr Dick sentenced Joliffe-Cole to two years and six months jail with a non-parole period of 12 months.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
