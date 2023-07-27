Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

Bega District Letters to the Editor, July 28: Voice for and against in Bega Valley

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:00am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

'Yes' a powerful force

Imagine being guided by trust and humanity instead of fear when the tall ships arrived on Australian shores.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.