Imagine being guided by trust and humanity instead of fear when the tall ships arrived on Australian shores.
Imagine if the arrivals had listened to the messages from the First People who received them with an open, albeit apprehensive heart on land that owned them.
Imagine if messages that were borne from Nature as our greatest teacher had been heard and imagine how much improved would be the state of human relations and the condition of our natural world.
As an artist who has worked extensively in unison with many of our First Nations family, there is everything to gain from cues of trust. I have always been given the chance to prove my worth in their over-governed communities where their agency is clipped like the wings of a bird.
I have grown a deeper understanding of all that is from a people and culture whose values are exactly what this world needs now.
Yes has never been a negative experience for me. I came to this country from the UK in the 'year of bicentenary' with the intention to learn about a culture that captured my imagination. My art became a bridge of trust. My life has been enriched and life long friendships formed. My world view is better for it.
Yes has only ever been a powerful force for the extraordinary.
I live out the outskirts of Candelo and just like the Yes Campaign has been to date, no information was provided to locals regarding the Yes bandwagon coming to town.
Trying to give the opinion we all agree with a "big yes" (how many of these people actually reside in Candelo?) down here at our local market.
I will be voting no and I have only one simple reason why and it does not come from any politician.
While sitting at a road works in Wolumla the guy controlling the traffic had a sign in the back of his ute in Aboriginal colours (he was of First Nation) and it stated "If you don't know, Vote No!"
As I said in the beginning no notification was sent out to local residents that this was being held, but tried to demonstrate that we are all in support of it in this area. The Albanese government is trying to falsify numbers.
No! No! No! because of the sneaky way things have been done! Shame really.... if only more information was "really" provided by the Albanese government, but until then I will stick with mate's (the traffic controller) wise words.
Professor Greg Craven's complaints about the No campaign quoting his previous public objections to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament are absolutely laughable.
Professor Craven is a public figure who has made public statements on this very matter - so therefore anyone is well within their right to quote him.
The more pertinent question we should be asking Craven is why he is now asking the general public to support a model that even he himself admits is "fatally flawed"?
Nothing has changed in the proposed model since he publicly made that statement.
It is simply not acceptable for him to tell us effectively that "anything will do" despite his serious misgivings.
The Voice adds too much risk to Australia's system of government. The only sensible course is to vote no.
I wonder if your readers are aware of a proposal by the NSW Department of Environment and Planning - Crown Lands section - to dispose of an unmade Crown road at the end of Bay Street Eden. This Crown road is actually a dirt track which is used extensively by residents and tourists alike to access Cocora Beach and the Bundian Way, from Cattle Bay Road, Cocora Street and many other parts of Eden and its CBD!
It is understood that the applicant to purchase this section of Crown Road is the adjacent property owner and proposed developer of medium density housing on land that was formerly part of the Cannery estate.
Notification of the intended sale of the Crown road appeared in the Magnet on July 12, 2023. However, there were no diagrams or maps attached and many residents of Eden would be none the wiser as to the location and importance of this road.
With current proposals to include this access track in future connections between Snug Cove and Eden's CBD, to Cocora Beach, with an extension to the Bundian Way, the proposed sale to a private land owner is considered to be uncompromising, imprudent and an example of very poor strategic planning for all concerned.
Any person is entitled to make submissions with respect to the sale or disposal of the road. Visit website: roads.crownland.nsw.gov.au (Ref: cluster 640845).
Australians love the great outdoors. In particular, many an adventure or picnic has been held in the shade of Australia's iconic eucalyptus trees.
Last year's ABC program, "Australia's favourite tree", highlighted the stunning array of trees and ecosystems that we can celebrate. Sadly, however, we are not doing a good job of looking after them.
Nearly 40 per cent of Australia's forests have been destroyed since colonisation. We are the only developed country on the list of global deforestation hotspots.
We, our climate, and our 1700 threatened species, rely on healthy trees and ecosystems for our wellbeing.
One hopes that the much needed Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act reform results in better outcomes for trees, forests, and nature.
In the meantime, everyday Australians can help by planting trees.
National Tree Day is coming up on Sunday July 30. Bega Valley Shire Council is offering residents a free tree or shrub to mark the occasion ("Dig in to National Tree Day freebies" BDN, 21/7).
