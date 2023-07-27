Zachary Searle says he loves the creative side of engineering - even building some of his ideas at home and testing them at Tathra Beach.
The Sapphire Coast Anglican College student was among seven students from the Far South Coast recognised this week at the Excellence in Vocational Education and Training (VET) Awards.
The awards celebrate those who have taken the opportunity to begin their career journeys early through VET learning.
"This [VET course] has definitely encouraged me, which shows that I may have a good chance," Zachary said, hoping to get the opportunity to study with Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA) to lead engineers and mechanics.
"I try to get as much experience into me," he said.
READ ALSO:
The awards, which were held on Wednesday, July 26, at Club Sapphire in Merimbula, were presented to students for their dedication and fine achievements.
CEO of Workplace Learning Marty Burgess said research showed those who complete Year 12 and go on to study a Certificate III or above have the lowest rates of unemployment in the country.
"All of you out there who are completing your HSC this year and studying vocational courses are well on your way to securing your future," Mr Burgess said.
"In fact, more than 80 per cent of people who complete an apprenticeship or traineeship will have a full-time job in their first year out."
On behalf of Bega MP Michael Holland, Donna Wade presented the certificates of excellence to students from Eden Marine High School, Lumen Christi Catholic College, Bega High School, and Sapphire Coast Anglican College.
Jasmin Brunette was awarded for a Certificate III in engineering mechanical apprentice; Olivia Pamplin for construction; Zachary for construction; Phoebe Gilham for tourism, travel and events; Jayda Walsh for hospitality; Sebastian Machuret for hospitality; and Makayla Dehnert a Certificate II in agriculture primary industries.
READ ALSO:
Jasmin and Sebastian also received student of the year awards for their outstanding efforts, persistence, reliability and diligent work ethics.
"She wants me to build a shelf and put her trophies on it," Jasmin's father Glenn said with a laugh.
"She's doing well with this course."
READ ALSO:
Jasmin, who originally wanted to be a beauty therapist, ended up taking the opportunity to try work experience at a welding business in Eden.
"It was offered, and I was like, 'I may as well do it, I haven't tried it before, see if I like it'.
"I did it and loved it, and now I do it for a living as a trade," Jasmin said with a beaming smile.
Cruise Eden, CM Briggs Construction, and Oaklands Cafe were also recognised by the awards as exceptional host employers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.