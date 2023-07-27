Great tunes for a great cause - Sunday is going to rock!
Continuing its successful program of supplying solar power to public buildings across the Bega Valley, Clean Energy for Eternity is hosting another of its "Rock On" fundraising concerts this weekend.
Since its inception in 2006, CEFE founder Matthew Nott said the organisation had fundraised for 18 fire sheds, all with solar and some with the inclusion of batteries. Concerts have been key among the fundraising activities.
The "Rock On" series has previously funded solar panels and battery storage for RFS sheds including Rocky Hall, Kiah and Brogo
This time around it's in aid of the Tanja and Angledale Rural Fire Brigades.
This Sunday, July 30, from 12-4pm, Rock On for Tanja and Angledale takes place at the Navigate Arts Old Church in Tanja.
On stage through the afternoon will be Kara Coen and The Fireflies, SURG and Wild Awkward.
Entry is by donation, food will be available, and drinks are BYO.
"Music is a great way to get people together, and getting community together is a great way to build community resilience," Mr Nott said.
"A strong community will help us cope with some of the many challenges climate change will present."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
