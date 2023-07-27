Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Clean Energy For Eternity hosting rock concert for Bega Valley RFS shed solar panels

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Great tunes for a great cause - Sunday is going to rock!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.