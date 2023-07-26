There were even more smiles and laughter than usual at Monty's Place on Wednesday.
The hard-working cooks created a sumptuous meal for Christmas in July on July 26.
Father Christmas put in an appearance as did Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland, while Eurobodalla mayor Mat Hatcher joined people for a delicious and festive lunch on a glorious sunny but chilly day in Narooma.
Robin Scott-Charlton, Monty's Place publicity officer, said Monty's Place has been putting on the community lunch every Wednesday, without fail, for nearly 10 years, even through COVID.
People from all walks of life come to Monty's Place where they get to sit with everyone and interact at the same level over a community lunch.
"For some it is the only social interaction they get," Ms Scott-Charlton said.
"It is a lovely social occasion we put on.
"We love it and our volunteers love it," she said.
So much so that Monty's Place is one of the few community groups not crying out for volunteers.
"We have plenty of volunteers but anyone who wants to join us is welcome to come.
"They love what they do and get immense satisfaction from putting on this very joyful event each week," Ms Scott-Charlton said.
However, they would like any good cooks out there to join them.
Volunteers receive training in things like food handling, CPR and First Aid.
Despite the cost of living pressures, Monty's Place has ample food to turn into delicious meals.
"It has been a balance between the generosity of businesses including Aldi, Woolworths and ABC Bakery and people who bring in things," Ms Scott-Charlton said.
One amazing couple bring in cakes every week and people arrive with vegetables.
"It is tremendous generosity all round," she said.
Monty's Place also receives donations to ensure there are plenty of nutritious, delicious meals every week.
"We have a contribution box and people are very good at putting money in there too," Ms Scott-Charlton said.
