After proving that quality truffles grow well on the NSW South Coast, Gulaga Gold is now exporting truffles directly to USA each week.
Fiona Kotvojs and Alan Burdon are seeing the results of their labours after starting their trufferie in Dignams Creek 11 years ago.
Their first truffles formed five years after planting the three species of trees inoculated with spores - English oak, Spanish oak and hazelnuts.
Production has increased steadily since through drought, fires and the floods.
Gulaga Gold's truffles had been sold locally to restaurants from Eden to Milton and directly to the public.
Their small amount of excess truffle was sold to the US through a consolidator in Melbourne.
As the market expanded, along with production, they could sell all their truffles locally.
During COVID they added online sales, expanding their market across Australia.
This year production has more than tripled and new markets were needed.
They considered the US and UK markets.
They chose the US because it provides the best return and was the easiest to commence exporting larger volumes.
This has been successful with the market able to absorb all truffles that are not sold locally, plus more.
So now they are encouraging other farmers to consider establishing trufferies in the area.
"We know that quality truffles will grow here in the right conditions," Ms Kotvojs said.
"There is so much potential for truffle production to help make small farms here commercially viable.
"I want to see the next generation choosing to stay on farms, or to return.
"Truffles may be the answer for some farms," she said.
There are other opportunities for adding value and increasing income to local businesses.
Tilba Real Dairy is using Gulaga Gold's truffles to produce their truffled cheese and Sapphire Smokehouse in Eden uses them in a range of their smoked products, including seafood, beef and cheese.
Mr Burdon said they would like a local producer of olive oil to start making truffled oil and also truffled salt production.
"There is high demand for these products and establishing small scale local production would help our local economy, particularly over winter," he said.
They also run truffle hunts, with tastings, during the short South Coast season from mid-June to mid-August.
"It has been rewarding to see people coming specifically to our area for the truffle hunts from as far as Sydney and Canberra," Ms Kotvojs said.
"This is helping local tourism and hospitality businesses over winter.
"We hope that the remaining three truffle hunts will continue to attract visitors to our area, along with locals." she said.
