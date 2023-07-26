Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Gulaga Gold truffles in Dignams Creek is selling truffles to US

Updated July 26 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Kotvojs and Alan Burdon at their trufferie, Gulaga Gold, at Dignams Creek, between Tilba and Cobargo. Picture by Gourmet Coast Trail
Fiona Kotvojs and Alan Burdon at their trufferie, Gulaga Gold, at Dignams Creek, between Tilba and Cobargo. Picture by Gourmet Coast Trail

After proving that quality truffles grow well on the NSW South Coast, Gulaga Gold is now exporting truffles directly to USA each week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.