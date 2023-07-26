Bega District News
Lazer Rally to attract 50 of state's best drivers to Batemans Bay

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 10:44am
More than 50 of the state's best rally drivers will race along the Eurobodalla's dirt and gravel roads for the annual Lazer Rally of the Bay. Picture by Roy Meuronen
The Eurobodalla will again play host to a crowd of rally enthusiasts, more than 50 rally cars and their devoted teams and drivers as the Lazer Rally of the Bay kicks off.

