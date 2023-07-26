The Eurobodalla will again play host to a crowd of rally enthusiasts, more than 50 rally cars and their devoted teams and drivers as the Lazer Rally of the Bay kicks off.
The event is predicted to attract some of the state's best rally drivers, including one-to-watch Irishman Richie Dalton who topped the podium at last year's rally.
The rally will see amateur and semi-professional drivers compete in a range of classes on the Eurobodalla's gravel roads on Saturday, July 29.
Organising the rally is the North Shore Sporting Car Club, continuing a 30-year tradition of bringing the action-packed event back to Batemans Bay.
Club president Brett Middleton said the south coast rally is a unique event on the Australian rally calendar and draws passionate competitors from the Australian Rally Championship.
He said the skill, technique and calibre of the drivers will make for an adrenaline-fuelled display.
"The drivers love coming here - they love the roads around the Bay, the format and the rally headquarters at Batemans Bay Marina Resort," Mr Middleton said.
He said the Eurobodalla provides a stunning backdrop for the event, with vantage points and viewing areas available for eager rally car enthusiasts.
More than 50 cars are expected to compete on the weekend, covering 170 kilometres of competitive distance. Drivers will tackle the track, which begins at Dog Trap Road near Mogo at 2-minute intervals to ensure safe competition.
Spectators are invited to head to the viewing point on Dog Trap Road from 8am or visit Corrigans Beach Reserve from 9am to see the rally cars, meet drivers and watch teams prepare for an exhilarating drive.
Mr Middleton said all are welcome to visit the reserve throughout the day.
Ultimate rally enthusiasts can also head to Club Catalina from 7pm on Friday, July 28 to catch a glimpse of Richie Dalton's rally car valued up to $250,000.
Mr Middleton said safety is of the utmost importance during the rally. Strict speed limits and safety barriers will be in place and all spectator information can be found on the organiser's website, rallyofthebay.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
