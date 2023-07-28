Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Dance with Words
Murrah Hall, July 20-30
For the first time since 2019 a long-anticipated Theatre Season will be held at the Murrah Hall. 'I Just Want to Dance with Words', performed by long time Murrah Hall president Howard Stanley. He fell in love with the writings of relatively unknown Swiss author Robert Walser. Walser's words are playful and self-effacing, silly and wonderful by turns. Eight shows, Thursday to Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Limited seating. Entry $25, $20 for concessions. Book tickets via www.southcoasttickets.com.au.
Four Seasons
Spiral Gallery, From July 21
An exhibition presented by the Monday Group from Bega Valley Arts & Crafts Society opens at Spiral Gallery Bega on Friday 5pm. All welcome. This year each artist has included four works that show their own interpretation of the four seasons. Artists include Margaret Brown, Pat Branham, Ray Hamilton, Graeme Krake, Lorna Klapka, Sam Lockhart, Diana Winter and Kathy Zonneveld. Spiral Gallery is at 47 Church St Bega. Open Mon-Fri 10am-4pm, Sat 10-1pm. www.spiralgallery.org.au
Telling stories
July 29
Bega Valley Shire Library is offering a free audio storytelling workshop at Towamba. Running from 10.30am to 12pm the workshop will allow individuals to learn from Craig Garrett, a podcaster and award-winning community radio journalist. The workshop is the part of the library's COVID oral histories project, Talking Together: our stories, our history, our home. To secure your spot visit begavalley.events.mylibrary.digital/series or call the library on 6499 2127.
MOTEL Art Fair
Bermagui, July 28-29
The annual Motel Art Fair will be held at the Bermagui Motor Inn on Friday and Saturday. The curated selection of around 20 local artists, including painters, photographers, illustrators and ceramicists, will display and sell their works in mini galleries in the motel's rooms. Special opening event on July 28, 6-9pm. Then a free open day on July 29, 10am to 4pm. Launch tickets are available to purchase here and register here for free entry to the open day.
Tilba Festival
Central Tilba, July 29
The Tilba Festival is a great day of entertainment and live music. From 9am to 4pm there will be live music, market stalls, an amazing array of food, traditional street games and great entertainment for the kids. Buy tickets online via www.visittilba.com.au to avoid queues. Entry fee is $15, $5 for concession holders and free for those under 16.
Book launch
August 3
Gabbie Stroud is launching her new book, a novel called The Things That Matter Most, on Thursday, August 3 at Wheelers Restaurant at 5.30pm-8pm. Gabbie is the acclaimed author of the bestselling books Teacher and Dear Parents.Tickets $25 from Humanitix.
Words and Music
Eden Library, August 9
Words and Music is a fun, free and relaxed event featuring a book chat, musical performance and a delicious morning tea. Before the event read 'When We Were Birds' by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo so you can take part in the book chat. There are plenty of copies available at the library, and the eAudiobook is available on BorrowBox. Even if you haven't read the book, come anyway and enjoy the fun! This month, talented singer Tracy Hardwick will take the stage. 10.30am-12pm.
Games and pizza
Eden Library, August 18
Challenge your friends to a board game battle. Try out Codenames, Wingspan, Werewolf, UNO Flip and more (or bring your own). Instructions and pizza provided. 5.30-7.30pm, 12 to 18 years old. $5 per person (book online).
Last Stand Chisel Barnes Show
August 19
Cold Chisel songs have made their mark in Australian history as some of the best to ever come out of Australia pub rock. Anthems such as Flame Trees, Bow River, Choir Girl, Cheap Wine and of course Khe Sanh. The list of Chisel classics goes on and on. The Last Stand Chisel Barnes Show is coming to Bermagui. It has been touring Australia since 1990 and the current line up has been doing it for more than 20 years, making it the longest running Chisel Barnes Show in Australia. This is a night not to miss. Tickets on sale now $35. August 19, 8pm until late in the Bermagui Country Club Auditorium.
Far South Film Festival
August 19
Now in its fourth year, the Far South Film Festival features films made by regional filmmakers telling their stories and showcasing their regions. It is a festival of films, fun and culture in Merimbula on Saturday, August 19. Two sessions of screenings will be shown at the Picture Show Man with a Q&A by filmmakers and others, drinks and the Awards Ceremony at nearby The Twyford. Tickets for screenings, festival drinks and awards here. for screenings, festival drinks and awards here.
Threatened species
Eden Library, August 31
Join local ecologist Andrew Morrison from National Parks and Wildlife to hear about the glossy black cockatoo and other threatened species. Learn about how citizen scientists can get involved in supporting this beautiful cockatoo. Children and families are welcome and can get hands-on with a simple nature craft activity. Free to attend, from 10.30am.
