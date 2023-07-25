A celebration for Cymmon Parker's history-making 100th game for the Tathra Australian Rules Football Club took place at Lawrence Park on Saturday, July 22.
A large crowd of supporters and spectators were on hand to witness the first female in the AFL Sapphire Coast competition to achieve such a remarkable game milestone.
Before the game Mark Coulton, the current Tathra women's coach, held a special and personal meeting for all players, officials and supporters in the clubrooms detailing the historical significance and huge impact on the women's Aussie rules game on the NSW Sapphire Coast.
Not only did Coulton point out that Parker was a class sporting person, but a great ambassador for the game of Australian rules football, whether active on the field or off, in her long-standing administrator or voluntary roles at the club.
Her numerous awards at club and league level were a testament to her consistent and high level of performance every season.
READ ALSO:
A brief of Parker's football career highlights were spoken about including her many outstanding SCAFL achievements:
2017: Tathra best finals player and players player recipient;
2018: SCAFL club volunteer nominee, competition best and fairest runner-up, competition leading goalkicker, named in SCAFL women's team of the year;
2019: SCAFL competition best and fairest runner-up, named captain in the women's team of the year, Tathra team captain, club best and fairest, club joint leading goalkicker;
2020: SCAFL Tathra women's premiership champion player, club best and fairest runner-up;
2021: Competition joint best and fairest, women's team of the year, Tathra best and fairest, 50th game recognition;
2022: Competition best and fairest, women's team of the year, premiership champion player, club person of the year, most determined player award.
To mark Parker's special 100th SCAFL game milestone at the weekend, a guard of honour was formed by players and officials as she led her team on to the ground, with huge vocal support from supporters, sponsors and spectators.
Her participation in the match against the Bega Bombers women's team highlighted her natural ability to play the game at the highest level, showing discipline, effort, courage and attitude.
In fact, this was why the AFL's GWS Giants invited Parker to participate in their preseason practice games, reinforcing her capability. Even the Sydney Swans tried to recruit her at the age of 37 for their inaugural women's team.
However, work and family commitments in a rural area did not allow the opportunity to eventuate.
On top of all these remarkable achievements, in 2018, representing the State Vic Country Over 35s representative team at the AFL Masters National Championships in Coffs Harbour, Parker was the recipient of the best and fairest player for Vic Country, as well as an All Australian Award on presentation night. She even won the women's 100m sprint competing against players from other states and territories.
Another personal achievement has been her influence on overseeing the enormous growth of the Tathra Australian Rules Football Club as president and ensuring the future development of the core culture principles.
Since the introduction of the SCAFL women's competition in 2016, Parker has been instrumental in helping expand the family theme at the club and the presence of more female participants, from Auskick through to the senior women's competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.