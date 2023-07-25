Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Tathra Aussie rules club president Cymmon Parker marks 100th SCAFL game in competition first

By Shirley Rixon
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cymmon Parker is chaired off the ground after marking her 100th game for the Tathra Aussie rules club - a first for any female in the SCAFL competition. Picture by Shirley Rixon
Cymmon Parker is chaired off the ground after marking her 100th game for the Tathra Aussie rules club - a first for any female in the SCAFL competition. Picture by Shirley Rixon

A celebration for Cymmon Parker's history-making 100th game for the Tathra Australian Rules Football Club took place at Lawrence Park on Saturday, July 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.