Bega Valley Shire Council wants to hear from talented young solo artists and bands who are keen to show their talents at the upcoming Valley Vibes Music Competition.
Council's youth resilience officer, Melanie Rowsell, said the winners of two heats will get the chance to perform at a Youth Festival in Tathra and the Wanderer Festival in Pambula Beach.
"The Valley Vibes Music Competition is more than just a contest, it's a celebration of creativity and self-expression," Ms Rowsell said.
"We are looking for original artists, either solo or in a band, to step into the limelight and make their mark. All solo artists and band members must be within the 12 to 24 age range."
There will be two heats - one at the Cobargo Youth Festival on August 19, and the other at Bega High School on September 1.
The winners of the two heats will then compete in the final at the Tathra Youth Festival on September 16.
"The winning band at the Tathra Youth Festival will get the opportunity to play a 30-minute set from Sam's Caravan stage at this year's Wanderer Festival and the winning solo artist will receive two VIP tickets to the Wanderer Festival," Ms Roswell said.
Interested performers can fill out the expression of interest form or scan the QR code on posters found on noticeboards throughout the shire.
The expression of interest period closes on Sunday, August 6.
"Register now and let your creativity soar to new heights in a journey that promises to be unforgettable," Ms Rowsell said.
"The stage is set and the spotlight is waiting for you. Embrace the music, embrace the challenge and let your talent speak volumes."
If you have any questions about the competition, contact Melanie Rowsell on 0466 514 865 or at mrowsell@begavalley.nsw.gov.au.
This project is funded under the NSW Government's Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund.
