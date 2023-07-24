While Bega may not have got the first grade win at the weekend, there was still quite a bit to smile about.
The Roosters used the day to celebrate their sponsors as well as the Old Boys fraternity, with a special lunch and post-game festivities at The Grand.
As part of those festivities, specially designed jerseys that had been worn by the first grade side in their hit out against Cooma were auctioned off, the money raised to be donated to the Guillain-Barre Syndrome Foundation.
First grade coach Cameron Vazzoler was diagnosed with the very rare and debilitating illness just weeks after last year's grand final victory.
While initially leaving him unable to walk, Vazzoler said his recovery had progressed well, even to the point of getting back to work in recent weeks.
The club has rallied behind their leader, vowing to support research into GBS via Sunday night's fundraising activity.
In a touching move, Vazzoler presented the specially designed jerseys to players before the first grade match.
All up, the jersey auction raised $5500, thanks to spirited bidding overseen by David Armstrong from Elders.
Prices paid for individual jerseys hit a top of $500.
Meanwhile the club also celebrated the standout success of its league tag team ,the Bega Chicks.
The Chicks swept away their Cooma Fillies opposition 56-0 to claim the 2023 minor premiership with a round still to play.
Roosters club president Phillip Dummett said the only thing to spoil an otherwise positive day, was the attitude of a minority of spectators yelling offensive comments towards the female referees and linesperson
"Group 16 has struggling for refs this year and with up to six not being available into next year, the Group 16 board and ref's association have to do lot of hard work to replace them.
"No refs no games."
Dummett said the club would be taking further action on these incidents.
