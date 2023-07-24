Three men will appear at court in September charged with alleged animal cruelty offences, after a kangaroo was allegedly assaulted in the state's south.
About 9am on Saturday (22 July 2023), police will allege three men grabbed and repeatedly assaulted a kangaroo on Main Street, Merimbula. The kangaroo managed to flee the area.
READ ALSO:
A short time later, it will be further alleged that one of the men kicked the glass door of a laundromat on Market Street, Merimbula.
Officers from South Coast Police District were notified about both incidents and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, police issued future court attendance notices on three men - aged 18, 19, and 22 - for the offence of commit an act of cruelty upon an animal.
The younger man was also charged with destroy or damage property.
All three men are due to appear at Bega Local Court on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.