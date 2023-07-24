Bega District News
Three men charged with animal cruelty following incident in Merimbula

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 24 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 4:02pm
A still from the graphic video which is expected to form part of the police case against the three men involved.

Three men will appear at court in September charged with alleged animal cruelty offences, after a kangaroo was allegedly assaulted in the state's south.

