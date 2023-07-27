A number of students from the Far South Coast have participated at the ACT and Regional NSW Interschools Snowsport Championships, with two receiving a spot on the podium.
The competition, which was held at Perisher from July 18-21, saw 14 students from Bega High School competing against students from across the ACT and regional NSW in individual disciplines or part of a team.
There were a number of discipline events including alpine, moguls, ski cross, snowboard GS, and snowboard cross, with divisions being determined based on school years.
Jasper Defina received fifth individually for division 1A snowboarder cross and third in a team with his mate, Corey Lawson.
"One of the corners, I think the third corner in, was fully clapped-out and just all ruddered and gone," Jasper said, which meant the snow was extremely soft on the tight corner, making boards slip in what was almost slush.
Corey who has been snowboarding since he was 12, said he didn't realise they had placed so highly until the following day, so it was a welcome surprise.
Bega High School lead teacher Tracey Gibbons said the championship was "where Olympians start, so they are chosen from Interschools Snowsports and progress through".
"This competition [was] the regional competition, and we've definitely got the two that are medaled going through to the state comp held in Perisher at the end of August," Ms Gibbons said.
The ski cross and the snowboard cross course was windy, filled with bends, berms and jumps that were down the mountain, whereas the alpine GS (giant slalom) was straight down the valley through the flags.
Another student, Tanaya Needham, said she made the change from skiing to snowboarding at the end of Interschools last year, and had been enjoying it ever since.
"I raced against 15 people which had fancy race boards and everything, who train all the time," Tanaya said.
"I came 15th, which was last, but I didn't crash which was okay!" she said with a laugh.
"My aim was not to crash, and I didn't crash."
Ms Gibbons said the camaraderie made between students was lovely to witness, as students were still sitting around with one another at school sharing snow trip related anecdotes.
"Before they started, because it's such a wide range of a couple of kids in each year group, they don't know each other," Ms Gibbons said.
"But it's amazing to see the connections being made over the three days and how they hang out together, which is really good, that social interaction, because then they bring that back to school."
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
