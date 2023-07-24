Bega District News
Far South Film Festival in Merimbula on August 19

Updated July 25 2023 - 8:07am, first published July 24 2023 - 2:42pm
The Far South Film Festival is being held at Merimbula's Picture Man Show and The Twyford on Saturday, August 19. Picture by Sats Kramer
Now in its fourth year, the Far South Film Festival features films made by regional filmmakers telling their stories and showcasing their regions.

