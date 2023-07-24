Breaking the taboos around menstrual cycles

Elka Wood wants to see a more open discussion around menstruation involving older women, and girls who are about to start monthly periods.
With pretty well 50 per cent of the world's population experiencing menstrual cycles, Elka believes we shouldn't be uncomfortable speaking about it.
The Bega mum said rights of passage like first periods set up how we value ourselves in the next stage of life.
"So it's up to parents and society to show girls that we value their potential fertility and their contributions as adults and potential parents," Elka said.
She has set up two events called Celebration Days for Girls and has received the Elm Grove Sanctuary Trust Encouragement Grant for 2023 for $2000 to assist with the two single day events which bring together girls and female care givers to discuss and celebrate their role in the continuation of humanity.
"We still live in a culture where it's taboo; the fact that we menstruate makes us different from men and that's held against us. Because we can't speak about it publicly, it can make us unhappy in our own body," Elka said.
The celebration day is for girls aged 9-13 who either haven't started their period or have started in the last year.
"Girls are getting their first periods earlier and I've heard stories of girls who kept it from their mothers. It's a huge responsibility for little people to be prepared. It's the basis of humanity and needs supporting," Elka said.
These are not the first celebration days Elka has held and some grandmothers attended the last one with their grandaughters which Elka said was "just gorgeous".
The groups are a maximum of eight pairs - girls and care givers - in which the older women share their first period stories. There's education on products available and discussion to help girls understand living cyclically.
"We finish the day making gorgeous fresh flower crowns for maidens and maidens at heart," Elka said.
"These days can create a positive experience of first menstruation. In hearing the first period stories of a variety of older women, not just from their own mothers, this allows the girls to realise that half of the world's population is having a menstrual cycle and that without this totally normal and feminine effort, humanity would cease to exist," Elka said.
Tickets for Girls Celebration Day, which is held in Bega, are available via Humanitix (https://events.humanitix.com/girls-celebration-day-w7776ku2). The next one is Saturday, August 19, 9am-3pm. Cost is $120 including lunch and morning tea. Elka said she had a couple of free tickets and mums could talk to her if money was an issue.
Contact Elka at theovulationelk@gmail.com.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
