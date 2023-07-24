Eden had an absolute blinder of a weekend, winning all three senior grades, even claiming the minor premiership in reserves.
The first grade Tigers defeated the very strong Merimbula-Pambula outfit 38-4 to leapfrog the Bulldogs into top spot on the Group 16 ladder, by way of a better points differential.
Rhyse Grewar scored a try either side of half time, while Harrison Baker crossed in the dying minutes to add a try to his five successful conversions for the day.
It will come down to this coming weekend's final round to determine the minor premier in an incredibly tight race.
READ ALSO:
The Bulldogs have been a key contender all season, dropping only two games and leading the way right through until Sunday's loss saw Eden even the score.
That means Eden will need a win against the Snowy River Bears on Sunday, July 30, to take the minor premiership title this season.
However, that's no mean feat given the Bears are currently in fourth position on the ladder and accounted for Eden 34-14 back in round five.
Were Eden to lose this final round game, Merimbula-Pambula would edge back into the minor premiership position thanks to the bye points.
The makeup of the top positions is key given it will determine the matchups and venues for preliminary finals.
Tathra is a lock at number three, while round 14 results will be needed to determine the final rankings of Snowy River and Narooma in four and five, with Cooma in sixth.
Meanwhile, in the weekend's other first grade games, Cooma accounted for Bega at the Bega Rec Ground 42-16, and Narooma had a winning trip to Batemans Bay 20-0.
In ladies league-tag, Eden Tigerettes defeated the Hot Doggies 30-6, the Bega Chicks had a strong victory over Cooma 56-0, and the Tathra Sea Eagles accounted for Batemans Bay 34-6.
Eden's reserve grade claimed the minor premiership in a so-far undefeated season, 32-28 over Tathra.
Bega went down to Cooma 18-12, and Snowy River defeated Bombala 34-18.
With one game still to play, the Tigers are in an unassailable top spot on the ladder, followed by Tathra and Cooma, with Snowy River and Bombala both looking for a win in the final round to determine who claims fourth.
Round 14 will see the Bega Roosters travel to Batemans Bay to round off a challenging season for the defending premiers. Narooma will play Tathra, Eden will take on the Bears at home, and Cooma will host Bombala.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.