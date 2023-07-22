Bega District News
Horror and anger over kangaroo attack in Merimbula

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 22 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 1:57pm
A still from the graphic video which is expected to form part of the police case against the three men involved.
Merimbula police are speaking with three men and are expected to lay charges in the coming days following the circulation of distressing video footage on social media of cruelty and gratuitous voilence towards a kangaroo.

