Horror and anger over kangaroo attack in Merimbula

Merimbula police are speaking with three men and are expected to lay charges in the coming days following the circulation of distressing video footage on social media of cruelty and gratuitous voilence towards a kangaroo.
The video was taken in Merimbula late on Friday, July 21 and shows footage of two men holding a young kangaroo by the tail and repeatedly hitting it. There appears to be blood on the ground.
ACM understands the offences took place at the northern end of Market Street close to the intersection with Main Street.
By early the next day, there was anger from the community, who reacted strongly to the video and the actions of the three men involved.
In September 2019 the community was shocked after a night of carnage resulted in a number of kangaroos being killed or having to be euthanised.
In sentencing Nathan Sanger of Numbugga, for the offences in November 2019, Magistrate Doug Dick said the law recognised animals suffer pain just like humans.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
