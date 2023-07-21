Ever wondered what Bermagui, Cobargo or Eden looked like 100 years ago?
More than 4600 historic plans of 460 regional towns in NSW - from Bourke to Bega - have just been digitised and made available for the first time on the State Library of NSW's website.
According to the State Library's maps expert, Maggie Patton, subdivision plans "are an absolute goldmine for genealogists and local historians".
"They allow us to place ourselves in the past - on a street, in a town, where we once lived, where our ancestors established themselves.
"What's more, they are filled with fascinating details like property prices, town descriptions and sometimes a photograph," Ms Patton said.
In the "Village of Bermaguee" - a prior spelling of Bermagui - town lots could be purchased in a 1924 auction for as little as eight pounds "in three equal annual instalments with interest at 5 per cent per annum".
Further south, "25 splendid dairy farms near the Port of Eden" were available on Towomba Estate in an 1882 subdivision.
Subdivision plans were ephemeral items, usually discarded once a development site was sold.
READ ALSO:
Luckily, the State Library acquired and preserved these 100-year-old plans for the people of NSW and beyond, to access and use.
Dating from as early as the 1880s, up to the 1930s, the plans were produced by real estate agents and auctioneers to advertise new subdivisions and land sales.
They range from hand-drawn surveyors' plans to beautifully designed colour posters.
"They provide a fascinating visual record of how your town was imagined by town planners of the past, and how it has developed and expanded over time," Ms Patton said.
"Some of the plans are annotated with sales figures, and you can see how public transport or access to shops, parks and local attractions influenced the popularity of a town.
"Estate agents used creative marketing strategies to entice people to regional locations by promoting special events with free transport, refreshments or entertainment for the kids."
For the past 10 years the State Library has been progressively digitising its collection of 40,000-plus subdivision plans of suburban and regional NSW with funding support from the NSW Government.
These are now publicly available on the Library's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.