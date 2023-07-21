Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our History

Historic plans of Bega Valley towns digitised by State Library of NSW

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ever wondered what Bermagui, Cobargo or Eden looked like 100 years ago?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.