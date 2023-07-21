Lochiel grass fire fanned by gusty wind

Rural Fire Service crews are mopping up a grass fire near Lochiel that quickly burnt through 20 hectares in gusty winds on Friday.
NSW RFS Far South Coast acting district manager Chris Anderson said it was unclear at this stage what caused the fire on Mt Darragh Rd but that it was "contained" as of 2.30pm on July 21.
"Approximately 10 appliances are on scene and the fire is now contained.
"Crews will remain on site to mop up and make sure the site is safe," Mr Anderson said.
A NSW Police spokesperson said an initial call came through around 12.30pm as a truck was involved, but it was not confirmed whether the fire had started in the truck, or if a grass fire had spread to the truck.
However, no injuries were reported.
Report all fires to Triple-Zero (000)
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
