Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Lochiel grass fire fanned by gusty wind

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 21 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture file
Picture file

Rural Fire Service crews are mopping up a grass fire near Lochiel that quickly burnt through 20 hectares in gusty winds on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.