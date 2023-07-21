Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Dancing with Words
July 20-30
For the first time since 2019 a long-anticipated theatre season will be held at the Murrah Hall. The play will be performed Thursday to Sunday, including two Sunday matinees. 'I Just Want to Dance with Words' will be performed by long time Murrah president Howard Stanley. He fell in love with the writings of relatively unknown Swiss author Robert Walser. Walser's words are playful and self-effacing, silly and wonderful by turns. There are eight shows only at the Murrah Hall. Thursday to Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Limited seating. Entry $25, $20 for concessions. Duration 70 minutes. Book tickets here.
Meet the kelp lady
July 21
Jo Lane is on a mission to introduce kelp farming aquaculture to Australia. Come along and hear about Jo's journey at a special U3A one-off event. Question time and an opportunity to have a voice by completing a survey by Blue Futures Group ( University of Wollongong ) about your perception of kelp farming and aquaculture on the Far South Coasts will follow Jo's presentation at 2pm Friday, July 21 at U3A, shop 4, Tura Beach Shopping Centre. Cost $4 includes a cuppa. Bookings appreciated and guests welcome. Email Sandy Coates u3ascoffice9@gmail.com or message on 0416 228 211.
Four Seasons
From July 21
An exhibition presented by the Monday Group from Bega Valley Arts & Crafts Society opens at Spiral Gallery Bega on Friday 5pm. All welcome. This year each artist has included four works that show their own interpretation of the four seasons. Artists include Margaret Brown, Pat Branham, Ray Hamilton, Graeme Krake, Lorna Klapka, Sam Lockhart, Diana Winter and Kathy Zonneveld. New members are welcome. Contact Graeme Krake 0410 411 926. Spiral Gallery is at 47 Church St Bega. Open Mon-Fri 10am-4pm, Sat 10-1pm. www.spiralgallery.org.au
Produce Market
July 22
The Nethercote Produce Market is held just four times a year, on the fourth Saturday of January, April, July and October. On Saturday, July 22, the winter market will be bringing more fresh local produce to you in a laid back country atmosphere at Nethercote Hall, corner of Back Creek Road and Nethercote Road. Enjoy a leisurely morning buying fresh local produce, having a barbecue brunch or catching up with friends over a home-baked piece of cake, while listening to the live music of Lochie Marson on the back deck. 8am until 12pm. More details at www.nethercoteproducemarket.com or on Facebook.
Sapphire Coast Ulysses Club Historical Display
July 22
A display day hosted by the Sapphire Coast Ulysses Club will showcase historic motorcycles & cars. Take a stroll down memory lane at the Bega Cheese Heritage Centre on Saturday, July 22 from 10.30am through to 3pm.
Atlas of Life
July 22
Life in our Cemeteries moves to Candelo cemetery, Saturday, July 22 from 11am to 3pm. Organised by Bega Valley Shire Council and Atlas of Life it is a citizen science program that documents the plants and wildlife that live in and around cemeteries. Explore with botanist, Jackie Miles, discover the cemetery's history with Fiona Firth and hear Potoroo Palace's Anna Lindstrand give a wildlife rescue talk. Deb Taylor will lead a walk and talk on the resident invertebrates and Bega Valley Citizen of the Year, Philippa Street will speak about the restoration works carried out by Candelo Landcare. A light lunch will be provided.
Free audio storytelling workshops
July 22 & 29
Bega Valley Shire Library's is offering free audio storytelling workshops at Bemboka on Saturday July 22 and Towamba July 29. Running from 10.30am to 12pm the workshops will allow individuals to learn from Craig Garrett, a podcaster and award-winning community radio journalist. The workshops are the part of the library's COVID oral histories project, Talking Together: our stories, our history, our home. To secure your sport visit begavalley.events.mylibrary.digital/series or call the library on (02) 6499 2127.
Fun With Fondant
July 26
Get creative with fondant icing, at Eden Library, Wednesday, July 26, 10.30-11.30am, using stamps, moulds, cutters and tricks of the trade to decorate a delicious pre-made cupcake. All ingredients provided. All ages and abilities welcome. $5 per person.
MOTEL Art Fair in Bermagui
July 28-29
The much-anticipated annual MOTEL Art Fair will be held at the Bermagui Motor Inn at the end of July. It will feature the work of 17 local artists and artist groups. The curated selection of artists, including painters, photographers, illustrators and ceramicists, will display and sell their works in mini galleries in the motel's rooms. The MOTEL Art Fair will begin at a special opening event on Friday, July 28, from 6pm to 9pm. There will be a free open day on Saturday, July 29, from 10am to 4pm. Launch tickets are available to purchase here and register here for free entry to the open day.
Family fun at Tilba Festival
July 29
Head to Central Tilba on Saturday, July 29, for the Tilba Festival. It is a great day of entertainment and live music for locals and visitors alike. From 9am to 4pm there will be live music, market stalls, an amazing array of food, traditional street games and great entertainment for the kids. The Tilba Festival has been one of the best days out on the NSW South Coast for over years. It is a celebration of the heritage, local produce and creative and musical talent of the Tilba community. The Bate Street businesses come together with stallholders, food producers and entertainers to deliver a day that all the family will enjoy and remember long into the future. Buy your tickets online to avoid queues at the gate. Entry fee is $15, $5 for concession holders and the festival is free for those under 16.
Free audio storytelling workshops
August 5 & 12
Bega Valley Shire Library's is offering free audio storytelling workshops at Quaama on Saturday August 5 and Candelo on Saturday August 12. Running from 10.30am to 12pm the workshops will allow individuals to learn from Craig Garrett, a podcaster and award-winning community radio journalist. The workshops are the part of the library's COVID oral histories project, Talking Together: our stories, our history, our home. To secure your sport visit begavalley.events.mylibrary.digital/series or call the library on (02) 6499 2127.
