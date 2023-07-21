Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Head to Central Tilba on Saturday, July 29, for the Tilba Festival. It is a great day of entertainment and live music for locals and visitors alike. From 9am to 4pm there will be live music, market stalls, an amazing array of food, traditional street games and great entertainment for the kids. The Tilba Festival has been one of the best days out on the NSW South Coast for over years. It is a celebration of the heritage, local produce and creative and musical talent of the Tilba community. The Bate Street businesses come together with stallholders, food producers and entertainers to deliver a day that all the family will enjoy and remember long into the future. Buy your tickets online to avoid queues at the gate. Entry fee is $15, $5 for concession holders and the festival is free for those under 16.

