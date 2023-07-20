Vegemite has unveiled its highly anticipated 100th anniversary label designs, as the product rolls off Bega Group's production line in Port Melbourne and makes its way to retailers across the country.
Each design pays homage to labels that appeared across Vegemite's 100-year legacy.
General manager of marketing for Bega Foods, Matt Gray, said Australia's love for Vegemite "runs deep" and the company was excited to be releasing the 100th anniversary label designs to mark the milestone.
The team that make Vegemite were also delighted to be celebrating the occasion, including Rob Carman who has worked at Vegemite HQ for over 51 years.
"It's incredibly exciting to see the 100th birthday anniversary jars roll off the production line. It is hard to believe Vegemite is turning 100 this year - we're proud to continue to produce over 20 million jars of Vegemite each year."
With three designs to collect, it's a chance for Aussies to own a keepsake from the brand's centennial year.
Vegemite's 100th birthday jar and squeezy designs will be available at your local Coles, Woolworths, and independent supermarkets.
Bega Foods predicted the 100th anniversary labels would be in circulation until November, unless sold out prior.
