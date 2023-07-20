Bega District News
Bega Foods reveals collectible label designs to mark Vegemite's 100th birthday

Updated July 20 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 11:00am
Vegemite has unveiled its highly anticipated 100th anniversary label designs, as the product rolls off Bega Group's production line in Port Melbourne and makes its way to retailers across the country.

