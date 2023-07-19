A man has been sentenced at Batemans Bay Local Court after driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, cannabis and methylamphetamine.
Andrew Campet, 32, of Moruya was charged with driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood - second offence and hindering or resisting a police officer in execution of duty on July 17.
Campet pleaded guilty to the charges which related to an incident involving police in April 2023.
According to police documents tendered to the court, at 5.45pm on April 10, police asked Campet to complete a breath test near Annetts Parade in Mossy Point. Campet was driving his employer's vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux single cab utility.
Campet's breath smelt of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred according to documents tendered to the court.
When police asked him to complete a breath test, he said, "I have a 10-year-old kid at home by himself, I need to get home".
Campet also said he was traveling to collect a vehicle from Moruya Airport for his employer.
His initial breath test returned a mid-range result of 0.086.
According to police documents, Campet deliberately hindered his second breath test by producing an item from his mouth and forcing it into the testing tube with his tongue.
Campet produced a result of 0.071 and returned a positive test for methylamphetamine and cannabis.
The 32-year-old later told police he did not have children. Police also found Campet's employer had not requested him to travel anywhere at the time of the offence.
Police documents said he was "belligerent, uncooperative and a flat-out liar when speaking with police".
Campet's solicitor Evan Bongarzoni said the actions he took to hinder police were consistent with his diagnosis of anxiety.
Mr Bongazorni said Campet had been "largely abstinent" from drugs since July last year. He told the court Campet had an "issue" with methylamphetamine.
He said Campet expressed genuine remorse and fear at the prospect of losing his licence "given he is a professional driver".
Magistrate Doug Dick told Campet: "You should have a tummy full of butterflies. It's not good".
Campet was fined $3000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.
