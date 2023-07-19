Bega District News
Narooma and Bega VRA gain experience in cliff rescue operations

By James Parker
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
The unsung heroes from New South Wales Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) vertical training at Tathra lookout. Picture supplied.
New South Wales Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) squads from Bega and Narooma participated in Vertical Rescue training at Tathra over the weekend, preparing themselves with the skills necessary to assist in cliff, mountain or steep incline operations.

Local News

