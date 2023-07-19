New South Wales Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) squads from Bega and Narooma participated in Vertical Rescue training at Tathra over the weekend, preparing themselves with the skills necessary to assist in cliff, mountain or steep incline operations.
After setting up span lines using an anchoring point underneath one of the lookout platforms, before feeding it through their latest piece of gadgetry over to a rockface against the crashing waves of the coast, VRA were able to conduct a difficult "rock fisherman scenario".
The simulation went on the assumption that a fisherman had fallen on the rocks at the water's edge, but the ocean was too rough to safely allow Marine Rescue to get close to the shore line and assist in the recovery.
READ ALSO:
The training and assessment service organised by Group314, allowed operators to utilise their latest rescue utility, a versatile multipod called an Arizona Vortex which provides sturdy and secure base for attaching and feeding ropes.
Kit Marshall from Group314, who has been working with VRA NSW for nearly 20 years, said he is constantly amazed by their dedication and professionalism.
"They really are unsung heroes, and what most people don't realise is that if they get into a car crash or get into trouble around Bega, it's going to be those volunteers that turn up and help them out," Mr Marshall said.
"We ran a weekend of training, and it was for some of their experienced operators as well as some of their new trainees, and we'll be back in a month to assess.
"It's not like we are assessing them at a lower standard because they are volunteers. They'll have the same vertical rescue qualifications as paid rescue personnel."
"By doing that scenario, we had two vertical rescue systems being operated at the same time, and there's actually three independent teams."
Bega District VRA captain, Zac Willis, said there was really good feedback from the trainers, with teams getting involved and gaining further knowledge over the two day course.
"We had 10 members from Bega and six members from Narooma, all up, so it's going to be a huge uplift to our vertical rescue capability in the area," Captain Willis said.
"There's about 150 kilometres of coastline that we're sort of covering at the moment, plus inland as well, that may require vertical rescues.
"Teaming up with Narooma and getting them skilled up, comes in quite handy if there's quite a large job, and we can all work together."
For more information on VRA NSW click here, or Group314 training click here
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.