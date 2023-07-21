I would like to know if the council is happy with the state of the dirt roads in the region, especially those with a school route attached?
I live on one of these such dirt school routes and it has not seen a grader for over 12 months, and even then it will deteriorate quickly afterwards as they only push the dirt around.
The worst section of the road runs for less than a kilometre from a major artillery road in the valley, it needs road base or bitumen to rectify the problem.
It is crippled with corrugations and not to mention poor drainage whenever it rains. I can not understand the waste of money whenever they do come out to pay it a bit of attention - and I mean a bit!
Why not record what needs to be done to continually improve/upgrade these roads and do it in stages. That way at least we as ratepayers get to see some sort of upgrade in our own areas.
If you value our school children in the area like you value your next pay packet, do something with our rural dirt roads - and I mean improvements, not just cover up corrugations with a grader only for the next rains to reveal the same corrugations.
As I said, we pay our rates also and so do the parents of rural kids.
I wonder what the bus company and drivers think of our rural roads!
All the conflicting news around our rates has caused us as pensioners a huge amount of stress. We would like to thank the council officer who took the time to ring us.
Finally someone gave me a dollar amount so we know exactly what we are dealing with. Thank you.
[Regarding Club Sapphire's development proposal] There is not much to say but "what a blot on the beautiful vista of Merimbula and the ocean".
The proposed seven stories is too high and the "chunky" design of the building is awful. Surely an architect could have been more inspirational.
Merimbula is being allowed to develop without a clear vision and at this rate it will end up looking like another over-developed, apartment-laden east coast town.
Please don't spoil the relaxed, casual, country-town feeling that is so special to Merimbula.
Merimbula at present has a town centre plan under exhibition as to streetscape and beautification and traffic flow. So surely building heights should be reviewed across all the commercial area just as occurred in 2013, and not one-off speculative variations.
Merimbula's centre design is not a normal grid pattern layout and part of the town centre sits on a delicate lakefront sub surface with old in- and above-ground services - all of which will require substantial upgrading not just in town, but also where a flow on effect is created to essential services (eg sewer servicing).
To suggest it doesn't matter if other commercial buildings are overshadowed is sheer folly and poor planning, given the overall amenity of the town is paramount, including other shop top housing and tourist accommodation.
Given this council's inability to properly control its finances, it now appears to be shooting from the hip in a major planning area with no idea of inherent costs and most importantly, who will pay for the town and service upgrades required. The developers and then the commercial and residential lease holders, or the existing ratepayers? None of whom are likely to find those costs sustainable as against their incomes.
Let alone the pressure to be placed on Merimbula's limited open space and carparking - all provided over 40 years ago with no substantial comprehensive forward planning for the future.
I would like to thank Merimbula Woolworths for the safe return of my wallet on June 26. I do not know if the kind person who handed it in was a staff member or a member of the public, but I give you my heartfelt thanks.
Could someone please explain how Ben Boyd's Tower is now seen as a lighthouse, featuring in the so-called "Light to Light" walk through the national park?
Kudos to the organisers of the July 30 live music concert to raise funds for solar panels and batteries for the Tanja and Angledale RFS sheds (BDN, 13/7).
As the likelihood of a hot, dry El Nino summer increases against the back-drop of an almost 1.5 degree hotter Australia, communities are very sensible to prepare proactively for potential bushfires.
Solar combined with battery storage offers reliable power even during blackouts: important for the vital RFS service.
Having a fun music festival will surely be a positive way to bring people together and build community resilience that is needed now, as much as ever.
