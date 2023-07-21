Ranger and expedition leader Amanda Dudgeon is nearing the end of her 12-month journey across Oceania having travelled 93,000 kilometres, hiked 1500 kilometres with only two pairs of shoes and three pairs of Smartwool socks, crossed three oceans, and explored eight nations.
While 'Walking the Thin Green Line,' Ms Dudgeon has raised $40,000, which she said would help equip Oceania rangers for a number of projects.
Hiking 1km for every ranger on the 2023 International Ranger Federation Honour Roll, Ms Dudgeon aims to connect, empower and provide awareness of the contributions and the sacrifices made by park rangers, some of whom have given their lives in the line of duty.
By the end of her journey, she plans to have hiked a total of 1610km.
READ ALSO:
"Being able to walk with rangers on their parks is sort of like being in their natural habitat, so it was kind of cool to just talk to them about different things they have done and achieved along the way, talk shop on park," she said.
"That's been a really special part of the trip, just to see people's headspaces change or sort of see them light up going, 'Actually, you know what, yeah, I've done some really amazing things in my career' or 'yeah, this is a pretty amazing park'.
"Or [they] really reflect on how lucky we all are to do the best job in the world."
In early July, Ms Dudgeon visited Narooma, Barunguba/Montague Island Nature Reserve, Merimbula, and Beowa National Park, and shared how beautiful each experience was, and how national parks allow rangers and visitors to self reflect for mental health.
"We all get caught up in our own sort of local challenges, what can be more emotionally challenged jobs than what people realise because it is very personal for us and our parks," Ms Dudgeon said.
"And when things happen to it, it's not just a park, it's not just a job, it's something that means [something] very personal to you.
"People often end up as rangers because it closely aligns with their identity, with their values, it's more that we are living our values and working within our values, it's so much of who we are."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.