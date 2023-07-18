Ranging from a couple of hundred dollars to $18,000, there were 34 grants given out to a wide range of community groups across the Bega Valley at the annual ClubGrants category 1 round of funding.
For many community organisations the grants help make a difference, paying for repairs, maintenence or big ticket items that they could otherwise not afford.
The community organisations received a share of $125,651 which Club Sapphire CEO Damien Foley said was the largest sum to be given out since before COVID.
Mr Foley said it was about supporting the most vulnerable to helping those who needed an extra hand as they volunteer, because it made a difference and helped to make the community stronger. Recipients included those from sports clubs, emergency services, schools, health groups, community service groups and community special interest groups.
The ClubGrants scheme, managed by Bega Valley Shire Council, is a shared NSW Government and club industry program funded by gaming machine tax on registered clubs with gaming machine profits in excess of $1 million.
Participating clubs include Eden Fishermen's Recreation Club, Merimbula RSL Club, Club Bega, Tura Beach Country Club, Bermagui Country Club and Club Sapphire Merimbula.
