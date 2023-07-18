Bega District News
Operation Amarok III arrests 125 people on 265 charges across southern region

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 1:44pm
A total of 125 people have been arrested in the NSW southern region as part of a four-day police operation targeting domestic violence.

